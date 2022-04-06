Jose Mourinho lands new manager role - Topps becomes an official licensing partner of UEFA EURO 2024™

Sports collectables giant Topps have sealed an agreement to become the exclusive partner of UEFA Euro 2024.

Beginning a new era after 40 years, from 2022 onwards Topps will provide official stickers, trading cards and collectables connected to the UEFA EURO and other UEFA national team competitions.

And they’ve celebrated the deal by making a very ‘special’ appointment - sealing Jose Mourinho’s signature as Ambassador and Sticker Manager.

“This is more than special for us. That is why we selected none other than The Special One, José Mourinho. José is a true legend and one of the biggest names within European football,” said Patrick Rausch, Chief Marketing Officer EMEA of The Topps Company.

“We are proud to announce the partnership with him as our testimonial and such an iconic campaign film – showing that commercials from sticker companies can actually be funny and entertaining.”

Already the official partner of the UEFA Champions League™ and all other UEFA club competitions, Topps and UEFA have today announced a partnership for UEFA EURO 2024™, UEFA EURO 2028 and other UEFA national team competitions including the UEFA Nations League Finals and the UEFA Women’s EURO 2025.

Topps, which earlier this year became part of Fanatics, a leading global digital sports platform, will become UEFA’s new and official licensed partner from 2022 to 2028.

The first products will be available in Summer 2022.