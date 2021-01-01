'Jorginho wants to return to Italy' - Chelsea star interested in Juve, Inter & Milan, says agent

The Italian midfielder's main legal representative has fuelled talk of a potential move away from Stamford Bridge

Jorginho "wants to return to Italy", according to his agent Joao Santos, who says the Chelsea star is interested in Juventus, Inter and Milan.

Chelsea forked out £50 million ($69m) to bring Jorginho to Stamford Bridge from Napoli in July 2018, and he has since established himself as a key member of the squad.

However, the Italian midfielder has been tipped to make his way back to Serie A this summer, with his agent now claiming that he would welcome the chance to embark on the next chapter of his career in his homeland.

What's been said?

Santos told Radio Kiss Kiss of Jorginho's transfer desires: "He wants to return to Italy: if Napoli will have the will to bring him back to the squad, we will be well disposed.

"He costs 50 million euros and still has a two-year contract. I think [Roman] Abramovich will propose a renewal shortly anyway.

"Juve? [Fabio] Paratici knows football. He is not interested only in the Bianconeri, but also in Inter and Milan."

What has Jorginho said about his future?

Jorginho has already admitted that going back to Italy at some point holds great appeal to him, having been asked if he plans to take in a second spell at Napoli following Chelsea's 2-0 win against Porto in the quarter-finals of the Champions League on Wednesday.

“I had a wonderful experience and I’m very fond of the city and the fans," said the 29-year-old. "Now, honestly, I’m not thinking about it because my concentration is all on Chelsea, but if there’s the possibility, one day, you don’t know when, to return, of course I would like to.”

Jorginho's record at Chelsea

Jorginho has racked up 128 appearances for the Blues to date, scoring 16 goals while also providing four assists.

The Italy international helped Chelsea win the Europa League in his first season at the club, and has also picked up runners' up medals in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

Bigger picture

Jorginho has enjoyed a prominent role in Thomas Tuchel's set-up since the German's arrival at Chelsea in January, and his continued presence could be vital to their chances of finishing the season with a trophy - with a Champions League and FA Cup double still up for grabs.

Speculation over the former Napoli star's future will likely increase at the end of the season, though, despite the fact he is contracted to remain in west London until 2023.

Chelsea have yet to open talks with Jorghino over an extension, and their resolve could be tested if one or more of the top clubs in Serie A launches a summer bid.

