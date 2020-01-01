'Jorginho could follow Sarri to his next club' - Chelsea star eyeing reunion with former manager, says agent

The Italian manager's next move is apparently being hotly anticipated by a man he worked with at both Stadio San Paolo and Stamford Bridge

Jorginho "could follow" Maurizio Sarri to his next club, according to his agent, who says the star is eyeing a reunion with his former manager.

Jorginho worked under Sarri at for three years before both men made their way to Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2018.

The Italian duo combined perfectly to help Napoli emerge as a major force again in , and were able to pick up from where they left off in the Premier League.

Jorginho played a key role in Chelsea's run to a third-place top-flight finish and glory in his first full season in west London, but Sarri received plenty of criticism for his stubborn selection policy and rigid tactical approach.

The 61-year-old ended up leaving the club to take up the top job at in June 2019, with Blues legend Frank Lampard drafted in as his replacement.

Sarri delivered the Bianconeri's ninth successive Serie A crown last season, but was sacked after a surprise defeat to in the round of 16.

The former Napoli boss is now on the lookout for his next role, while Jorginho is currently helping Chelsea fight for major honours across all competitions after an impressive summer recruitment drive.

The 28-year-old's main legal representative, Joao Santos, says that although his client is content in his current surroundings, the midfielder is keeping a close eye on Sarri's next move with a view to potentially linking up with his old mentor again.

“He’s very happy with Frank Lampard and Chelsea can do even better than last season,” Santos told Calcio Mercato.

“Almost all the players are in Serie A, as it’s an important league, but his journey took him to London. If Maurizio Sarri had remained, perhaps he’d have joined Juventus.

“Jorginho has a personal and professional bond with the coach that is very strong. We’re waiting to see where Sarri goes, and if it’s a big club in Italy, Jorginho could follow him.”

Chelsea are due back in Premier League action away at Newcastle on Saturday, with Jorginho likely to be in contention for a place in Lampard's starting XI again after starring for Italy during the latest international break.

The experienced playmaker scored a penalty in the Azzurri's 2-0 Nations League win over at the weekend, and is currently preparing with the rest of the squad for their final League A, Group 1 fixture against -Herzegovina on Wednesday.