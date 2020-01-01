Jorge Costa confident of a top-four finish for Mumbai City

head coach Jorge Costa remains confident of a top-four finish despite a defeat to , a team which he believes is the best in the (ISL).

Goals from Pronay Halder and Michael Soosairaj helped ATK grab three points on Saturday at the Mumbai Football Arena. ATK climbed back to the top of the table whereas Mumbai City remain on the fourth spot with 16 points from 11 matches.

After the game, Costa said, "We started the game well. In the first 20-25 minutes, we did well and then we made one mistake and they scored. Then, at the end of the first half, we conceded another goal but we changed a lot in the second half. We had clear chances to score enough to finish the game for another (different) result. I'm proud of the work that we have been doing from the beginning and I have confidence that, in the end, we will finish where we want (top four)."

The Islanders had a goal wrongly disallowed but the Portuguese coach was unsure about the decision.

"We scored two goals but I'm not sure if it was a good or a bad decision from the referee. From the beginning, I'm a very nice guy with you and with the people from the league. I'm saying that I'm here to help the ISL to be better every day. Today, I was trying to help the referee to avoid a yellow card and I saw a yellow card. Yes, it's true that I cannot move from my area but now on I will start to see if the decisions are all the same.

"After the yellow card, they sent me off. It was nothing special. So I took a decision that I will try to help my players and myself because I cannot help people who don't want to be helped. If you don't want (to be helped), I will not say more."

Having gone into the break with a two-goal deficit, Costa revealed that he had asked his full-backs to push forward to join the attack.

"I (decide the team-talk) at half-time according to the game I saw in the first half. I asked the left and right backs to help more in attack because ATK have a lot of players in the middle and we had a lot of space on the sides. Also, (Rowllin) Borges and Raynier (Fernandes) could be there for the second balls. We had some chances," he said.

"I'm sad that we lost the game. We lost against one of the best teams with some of the best players in the ISL but now we have one game (next game against Odisha FC) that we want to win to fight to get in the top four.

"My idea of what I saw in the game, today was not a fair result. We had clear chances to score and we scored. Again, I would say, I don't know if it was a foul or not but we scored."

