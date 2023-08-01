'It tastes bad' - Jordi Alba does not approve of Ousmane Dembele leaving Barcelona for PSG

Jordi Alba has admitted that he'd be disappointed to see former Barcelona colleague Ousmane Dembele make a move to PSG this summer.

WHAT HAPPENED? As seems to be the case during every transfer window, Dembele is once again being linked with a move away from the Nou Camp. After losing Lionel Messi and potentially Kylian Mbappe this summer, PSG are said to be lurking in the wings, waiting to pull the trigger on a deal that would bring Dembele back to his native France for the first time since leaving Rennes for Dortmund in 2016. Alba, who has just left Catalunya himself, linking up with Messi and Sergio Busquets at Inter Miami, has expressed his desire for Dembele to remain at Barca.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to SPORT, the left-back said: “It tastes bad because he is a differential player. I have not spoken to anyone from Barca about it, I only know what has come out in the press, but I would love him to stay.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dembele played in 25 of Barcelona's La Liga fixtures last season, all six of their Champions League games and in both of their Copa del Rey ties. He managed to net just eight goals while providing nine assists. Should he end up staying - which looks increasingly unlikely - there's no doubt Xavi will be looking for more from him.

WHAT NEXT FOR DEMBELE? While it's unclear as to where the Frenchman will be playing his football next season, his main focus at the minute will be getting fit for the start of the Liga season. Barcelona open their campaign away at Getafe on August 13.