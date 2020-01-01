Jordi Alba hands Barcelona untimely injury blow with Napoli & Real Madrid games fast approaching

The Spain international left-back lasted just 22 minutes in a La Liga meeting with Getafe before seeing a muscular complaint force him from the field

Jordi Alba has handed an untimely injury blow after being forced off inside 22 minutes of their home date with due to a possible groin issue.

The Blaugrana left-back was replaced by Junior Firpo early on at Camp Nou and he headed straight down the tunnel for treatment.

Quique Setien was forced into shuffling his pack much earlier than he would have liked, and that may remain the case for upcoming fixtures.

Barca have important games approaching in domestic and European competition, with Setien's side due to take in the first leg of a last-16 encounter with on February 25.

That contest will be followed by an eagerly-anticipated and potentially decisive trip to Clasico rivals on March 1.

It remains to be seen how severe the injury suffered by Alba will prove to be, with Barcelona undoubtedly hoping for positive updates from their medical department.

The reigning champions have already suffered a number of untimely knocks over recent weeks, with prolific frontman Luis Suarez finding himself stuck on the sidelines with a knee complaint .

The Uruguayan has been joined in the treatment room by Ousmane Dembele - the France international winger expected to be out of action for around six months with a hamstring problem, with his 2019-20 campaign brought to an abrupt halt.

Barcelona’s senior squad showed their support for their stricken team-mate against Getafe, meanwhile, with Setien’s side taking to the field on Saturday donning back-to-front Dembele shirts.

One of their fully fit frontmen eventually opened the scoring for Barca in their latest outing, with Antoine Griezmann breaking the deadlock a matter of minutes after Alba limped from the pitch.