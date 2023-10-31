Jordan Morris at his best! USMNT winger leads Seattle Sounders to playoff victory over FC Dallas in first MLS Playoff clash

Jordan Morris's stunning header iced the game late as the Sounders downed Dallas to make it 18-straight home playoff victories for Seattle.

Sounders win 2-0

Lead series 1-0

18th-straight playoff victory at home

TELL ME MORE: It was a dominant performance from the Sounders, who held their ground on their home turf to take the first game in the series. Dallas had their opportunities, but they were few, and they lacked a clinical final touch when they came about.

Seattle opened via the penalty spot after U.S. men's national team midfielder Cristian Roldan was brought down in the box and Albert Rusnak stepped up to fire the penalty home. The spot-kick, which came two minutes before the halftime whistle, seemed to come at the perfect time. The second-half saw the Sounders bare a new-found confidence, with the double coming in the 74th minute through USMNT winger Jordan Morris.

Cameroon international Nouhou Tolo sent a booming cross into the Dallas six-yard-box, and Morris headed up to settle the match.

Article continues below

THE MVP: Jordan Morris: The USMNT winger's brilliant header iced the game late, but his runs were ruthless all night in an evening where he ran rampant.

THE BIG LOSER: Jesus Ferreira: The USMNT striker had two great opportunities to give Dallas the lead early on in the match, but he failed to find the back of the net. After that second chance, which came in the 23rd minute, Ferreira played ghost the rest of his time on the pitch, with little to no further impact.

WHAT NEXT SEATTLE AND DALLAS? The Texas-based side will get the chance to host game two in their best-of-3 series, with a return to the pitch slated for Saturday, November 4.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐⭐