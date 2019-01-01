Jordan Ayew’s Crystal Palace share spoils with Wolves
Jordan Ayew’s Crystal Palace could only settle of a 1-1 draw in Sunday’s Premier League tie with Wolverhampton Wanderers at Selhurst Park.
The Eagles took a 46th-minute lead after Leander Dedoncker scored an own goal. A third win in five league games was looking likely for the South London club, after Morocco’s Romain Saiss was sent off for two bookable offences.
61: Jordan Ayew goes into the book.— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) September 22, 2019
🦅 1-0 🐺#CPFC | #CRYWOL
It, however, wasn’t to be as Diogo Jota equalised six minutes from full-time.
Ayew played for 69 minutes and was replaced by Christian Benteke. He received a yellow card seven minutes before he was taken off.
The 28-year old Ghanaian had one shot which was on target, made two dribbles and 15 passes, with an accuracy of 73.3%.
69: Palace sub:— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) September 22, 2019
⬅️ Ayew
➡️ Benteke
🦅 1-0 🐺#CPFC | #CRYWOL
He has two goals from six league matches this season.
Palace will be at home to newly-promoted Norwich City next Saturday.