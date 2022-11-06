Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira lauded Jordan Ayew but went on to challenge him to be more decisive in front of the goal.

Ayew played 12 games for Palace this season

N o league goals to show for his efforts

Vieira believes Ghana forward is indecisive

WHAT HAPPENED: The Black Stars attacker was introduced in the 63rd minute against Southampton, replacing Eberechi Eze. Despite coming close to getting a goal several times, the versatile attacker could not beat the goalkeeper. His club manager has now challenged the Ghanaian to be decisive in the danger zone to stand a better chance of scoring regularly.

WHAT HE SAID: "When you look at his performances for the football club since I’ve been here, he’s a player you can count on," Vieira said as quoted by the club's website.

"What I mean is that he’s a team player. He’s got experience of the Premier League and for a club like us to have a player like Jordan is a plus.

"In every football club, you have a Jordan Ayew that the manager loves to have in the squad. Because Jordan is the type of player who will always put the team first before himself. He’s a team player and his attitude has been fantastic in training, in games, off the field, and I don’t have any doubt that the Palace fans show and give him the love he deserves and needs."

"The other side of the game that for us as a club is really important is that players sacrifice themselves for the team. Jordan, yes, shoots and I want him to score more goals and be more decisive, but what he gives to the team, the balance he gives to the team, the way he is working out of possession, allows us to perform."

WHAT NEXT: Ayew might feature as Palace prepare for a London Derby against West Ham United on Saturday.