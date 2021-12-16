Jordan Ayew: Ghana striker relieved to end Crystal Palace and Premier League goal drought

Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew believes his confidence has been boosted by his first Premier League goal for the club in as many months on Wednesday.



The Ghana international was the saviour for The Eagles as his second half strike ensured a 2-2 draw with Southampton at Selhurst Park.



It was his first goal for the club in 43 games, his last effort coming against Leeds United in November last year.



"It’s a relief I think. I knew it would come at some point because I’ve been working really hard for [a long] time,” Ayew told the BBC after the game.



“I was happy for myself personally - for my confidence it is important - for my family, friends, people who have been supportive and especially the manager, who has been really supportive.



"Since the first day the manager came in he told me he has big faith in me and belief in me and I should keep on working hard and it will come. It may take long but at some point it will pay off and today it paid off. We’re all glad…



“Today there were negatives and positives but I think it was a good result."



With the goal, Ayew equalled his tally of one strike last season.



The former Swansea City and Aston Villa man will hope to go a step further when The Eagles face Watford in their next game on Saturday.



"Sometimes in football I’ve been really, really unlucky and think today luck was on my side. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t work. It’s just football,” he added.



“I control what I can control and the things I can’t control I don’t focus on. I just focus on what I can control. Today it went my way.



"I hope [I continue to score], I hope so. But the most important thing for me is to make sure I work hard for the team."



Ayew is soon expected to leave Palace to join up with Ghana’s squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon where the Black Stars have been drawn against Morocco, Gabon and Comoros in Group C.