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Bayern Munich defender Jonathan Tah has praised the squad's energetic gegenpressing and positive mindset following their 5-0 win over the Netherlands. Tah emphasized that the team is firmly focused on building for the future.

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Solid defensive foundation in Berlin

The Bayern Munich centre-back anchored the German backline with authority as Die Nationalmannschaft produced a stunning 5-0 victory over the Netherlands at the Olympiastadion. Working in tandem with a relentless midfield press, Tah helped nullify the Dutch attack to secure a memorable clean sheet.

Good mood and lighthearted relief

Speaking to the press after the match, Tah revealed that the dressing room was filled with positivity and a well-deserved sense of accomplishment following a hard-fought campaign.

"Naturally, it was good and very positive," Tah said regarding the dressing-room mood, adding with a smile that the coach had already outlined playful plans for the break.

"The coach was quite exuberant. He joked, 'I now have five months off, and you guys have your next tasks ahead at your clubs.' But no, it was a very positive atmosphere. We were delighted that we could shape the game this way. It wasn't easy. It didn't feel like an easy game right from the start."

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Looking forward and praising young talent

Reflecting on the team's trajectory since the World Cup, Tah stressed the importance of creating positive new moments rather than dwelling on past disappointments.

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"You keep going through valleys, heights, and depths. Certainly, the World Cup was a low point. But life goes on just the same afterwards. You have to try and succeed in creating positive moments for yourself again. Today was a huge step in the right direction," Tah reflected.

He also heaped praise on the younger squad members, adding: "Outstanding job by the young guys. Brajan [Gruda], Derry [Scherhant]... It's not easy. I think Brajan played his second match. Top job, top mentality. You can simply see what quality they possess when you deploy them."

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The secret behind the performance

Concluding his analysis, Tah pointed to the team's tactical execution—specifically their swift recovery of possession—as the decisive factor that prevented the Netherlands from gaining any momentum.

"When we win the ball back quickly after losing it, it helps us avoid getting caught in too many transitional situations where we let the opponent grow strong," Tah explained.

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"We did an outstanding job of that today as well. The gegenpressing was top. That helps us immensely as a team."