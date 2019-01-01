Jonathan Kodjia: Aston Villa issue injury update on striker ahead of Bournemouth tie

The Ivory Coast international will not be involved when the Claret and Blue Army take on the Cherries in their second league game of the season

Jonathan Kodjia has been ruled out of ’s Premier League game with Bournemouth on Saturday.

The 29-year-old suffered an ankle injury in Villa’s opening game of the season against Hotspur, where they lost 3-1 to Spurs, although the attacker managed to play for the duration of the game.

On Thursday, the Claret and Blue Army boss Dean Smith confirmed the forward will play no part against the Cherries along with James Chester and Kortney Hause due to injury problems.

“James is still missing. Kortney is still missing. Kortney picked up an ankle injury in Leipzig,” Smith said in a pre-match press conference.

“Jon [Jonathan Kodjia] got injured early in the Tottenham match but managed to see the game out. He’s got a high ankle sprain so he’ll be about 10 to 12 days out.”

Kodjia played a key role for Aston Villa last season, scoring nine league goals to help Villa secure promotion to the Premier League.

The forward will hope to make a return when his side squares off with in their next league game on August 23.