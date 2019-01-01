Jonathan Jackson vows to return Nairobi City Stars back to their glory days

The Kawangware-based side, formerly World Hope FC, wants to conquer the National Super League before setting eyes on the KPL

Nairobi City Stars chairman Jonathan Jackson has promised to help the club regain its glorious past.

Nairobi City Stars managed to keep their National Super League status after finishing the season 14th on the log with 39 points and now Jackson wants to help them return to the top tier after the 2016 relegation.

“There is talent, no doubt about that, what was lacking at Nairobi City Stars was resources and excellent leadership. You can expect an immense overhaul at the club ahead of next season," Jackson said in a press release sent to reporters.

"The plan is to win NSL next season and get promoted to the Premier League and for this to happen we shall provide the necessary financial resources to the players and managers, and keep our focus on a return to top-flight football in the country."

The club's chief financial officer Francis Kamau echoed the chair's sentiments of strategising for a better future.

“Successful and quality football can only be achieved through wise investments in players, managers and other necessities within the club including kits and boots," Kamau said.

"We are prepared to deploy resources that will effectively and eventually play a part in returning the club to its glory days at the Premier League."

The former President’s Cup (now Sportpesa ) champions represented in the 2006 Confederation Cup but dropped to the second tier three years ago after a 3-1 loss to Kakamega in their last league clash.