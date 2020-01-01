Joining Wazito FC in January was not in my initial plans - Kiongera

The forward reveals he had no intentions of signing for the KPL newbies at first before putting pen to paper for a three-year contract

Wazito FC striker Paul Kiongera has revealed he was not destined to sign for the Kenyan Premier League ( ) side during the January transfer window.

Kiongera signed almost towards the end of the transfer window to fill the void left by Elvis Rupia who was headed to AFC . The former and forward signed for the KPL newbies from Irish side Killarney.

The 31- year old striker explained the circumstances which later saw him land at the club after a conversation with coach Stewart Hall.

“When I came back to the country, I was not coming to join Wazito but I was on a follow-up mission on my Visa issue,” Kiongera told the club's website.

“Initially, I was training with Talanta when coach Ken Kenyatta invited me to train with his players then from nowhere [Stewart] Hall called and told me to attend Wazito's training sessions.

“I trained with them for days before eventually signing the contract after the coach confirmed my fitness was of the required level.”

Kiongera, who enjoys 14 caps with the national team Harambee Stars, suffered major injuries during his time with KCB and Gor Mahia and he is happy to have returned for action.

“Injury is one big challenge for any player and I have been unlucky on this front. I have suffered major injuries in my career twice but I thank God I overcame them and I am back on the pitch playing,” added the forward.

“During my recovery process from those injuries, many people thought my career was over but I have to be thankful to family members, fans and friends who supported me all through. I have fought back twice and I am very happy.”

The former Simba SC striker also explained major hardships Kenyan footballers undergo in pursuit of their dreams and success on the pitch.

"Sometimes for Kenyan players to make it in football it is down to luck. Scouting departments of our teams are not at their best levels," explained Kiongera.

"Treatment is also another great challenge as a player can be very talented but once he gets injured, he may not get proper treatment and it could be the end of his career.

“There is believe in education is the only path to success but it is always not the case. What I can tell people is to balance between sports and education because, in the end, you are not sure which one will bring you success.”

Kiongera, who signed a three-year contract, already has two goals for Wazito which he scored against and Zoo FC.