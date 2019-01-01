Johnstone Omurwa tips Mathare United to lift KPL

Omurwa also proved that he can also score after he registered his name on the score sheet against Tusker

Johnstone Omurwa believes that Mathare United can lift the 2018/19 Kenyan Premier League title.

The ‘Slum Boys’ are yet to taste defeat this season, leaving them top of the table with 17 points, two ahead of Bandari.

Omurwa, 20, is upbeat that Mathare’s positive start to the new campaign will steer the side to their second league title. “If we continue like this then we can dream of the title.”

Omurwa has formed a solid partnership in Mathare’s backline that has conceded only four goals and his partnership with Andrew Juma at the heart of the defense that has seen them keep three clean sheets.

“He (Juma) had stayed for long without playing so he gives 100% in every game to prove he should be in the first eleven. His reaction is good and he is also a fighter on the pitch.

“I believe this season will be different. Last year at a similar stage we had conceded more than four goals. This season we have only conceded four of which two are penalties.

Article continues below

“We are doing better defensively and that’s a big motivation to the forwards that as long as they score we will continue winning matches,” Omurwa told Mathareunited.com.

Apart from the defensive duties, Omurwa proved that he can also score after he registered his name on the scoresheet in a 2-1 win over Tusker.

The 'Slum Boys' host Kakamega Homeboyz at the Kasarani on January 19 in their next league match.