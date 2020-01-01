John Waw: Sofapaka raid Division One side Soy United for keeper trainer

The former Chemelili Sugar custodian has officially switched to Batoto ba Mungu ahead of the new season

Kenyan Premier League ( ) outfit have continued with their transfer activities by raiding Soy United for the services of goalkeeper trainer John Waw.

Waw, who turned out for Sugar in the top-tier before hanging up his gloves, has signed a one-year deal with Batoto ba Mungu from Division One side Soy United.

“I have officially moved from Soy United to Sofapaka on a one-year contract,” Waw told Goal on Sunday.

“It is a good move for me considering Sofapaka are playing in the top-flight while Soy United were in the lower league.

“I know the task which comes when you sign for a top-flight team and my target is to help Sofapaka achieve their goals for the season, I am ready to work with the technical bench led by coach John Baraza, to make sure that the team achieves their targets for the new campaign.”

The 2009 league champions have been busy in the transfer market as they rebuild for the new season, and have already signed a number of players, among them Michael Bodo from , Roy Okal from , goalkeeper Kevin Omondi and striker Paul Kiongera from Wazito FC.

Other new signings include striker Michael Tuborlayefa Karamor from Lagos Athletico and defender Isaac Mitima from Rwanda giants APR.

In a recent interview with Goal, Sofapaka president Elly Kalekwa once again reiterated his desire to see the team win the KPL title for the first time since 2009.

“We want to have a competitive squad made of quality players for the new season," Kalekwa told Goal. “The league title is top of our priority and it is the reason why we are going for players who can help us achieve that.”

Kalekwa also revealed Lawrence Juma’s move from KPL champions to Sofapaka is almost done.

“Everything is looking up regarding the player and I believe we will have him sooner or later,” Kalekwa told Goal.

“The deal is 90% done and in a couple of days, it will be finalized, it is as good as done.

“Juma is an exceptional player and his potential was at display in the abandoned 2019/20 season for Gor Mahia.”

Last season, Batoto ba Mungu pushed for a 10th place finish after managing to collect 31 points from the 23 matches played.

The Baraza-led charges managed to win eight matches, drawing seven and losing eight.