John Oyemba retains gloves as Kariobangi Sharks name squad to face Mt. Kenya United

Geoffrey Shiveka drops to the bench alongside Sven Yidah

Kariobangi Sharks has named its best squad ahead of the Kenyan Premier League match against Mount Kenya United.

John Oyemba has been handed a second consecutive start in goal ahead of Brian Bwire, who starts from the bench.

William Muluya maintained Tom Teka in the defence while Geoffrey Shiveka drops to the bench alongside Sven Yidah.

Sharks XI: John Oyemba, Michael Bodo, John Kuol, Tom Teka, Nixon Omondi, Patilah Omotto, Duke Abuya, Harrison Mwendwa, Vincent Wasambo, Sydney Lokale, George Abege.

Reserves: Brian Bwire, Geoffrey Shiveka, Sven Yidah, Finley Osoro, Shaphan Oyugi, Henry Juma, Moses Mwangi.