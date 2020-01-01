John Onyango: Gor Mahia seal signing of midfielder from Chemelil Sugar

The Kenyan champions have roped in another new signing as they beef up the squad for the new season

have sealed the signing of yet another midfielder after unveiling John Onyango.

Onyango has arrived at the Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions from Sugar, who were relegated at the end of last season when the Football Federation (FKF) moved to end the top-flight owing to the effects caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Welcome to Gor Mahia John Ochieng from Chemelil Sugar,” the club wrote on their official social media pages.

Gor Mahia have already signed goalkeepers Levis Opiyo, Samuel Njau, and Sydney Ochieng, forward Bertrand Konfor, John Macharia, and Andrew Juma and striker Tito Okello from .

On Tuesday, new signing Bernard Omalla from promised the club fans he will win the Golden Boot in the new campaign.

The highly-rated teenager was unveiled by the KPL champions on Tuesday, just a few days after he turned down an offer from Wazito FC.

“I feel very nice to move from Western Stima to Gor Mahia, because Gor Mahia is a big club here in Kenya and all players would love to play for this team, I want to thank the chairman for giving me the chance to play for this great club,” Omalla told Gor Mahia TV after signing the deal.

“Last season I wanted to be the top scorer, but I could not because of the coronavirus pandemic, it spoiled everything but this season, I want to start from where l left, my target is to win the Golden Boot and I know I will achieve my target at the end of the season.”

Asked whether he has any pressure now that he will be playing for the champions, Omalla said: “I don’t think so, I have played against Gor Mahia and scored against them and now I want to play and score goals for Gor Mahia, so I don’t see any pressure there.”

Omalla was a key figure for the Powermen last season as he registered a number of records. He became the first Western Stima star to hit a hat-trick in a KPL match, a record he wrote against Zoo FC at Kisumu’s Moi Stadium in December, where they won 4-1.

He was subsequently named the KPL Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) Player of the Month for December. Omalla broke a six-year winless run by becoming the third Western Stima player to win the award.

Kenneth Muguna, who is set to be his new teammate and captain at Gor Mahia should he not leave, lifted the SJAK award in 2015 as he was serving the Kisumu side. The other player to have done so is Wesley Kemboi.