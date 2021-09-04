John Njuguna: Tusker sign former youth player on two-year deal

The Brewers have unveiled their sixth signing in this transfer window ahead of the new campaign

FKF Premier League champions Tusker have continued with their rebuilding process with the signing of former youth player John Njuguna.

Njuguna, who was part of the Brewers’ Youth Team from 2016 to the 2017 season before he joined Ulinzi Stars, has penned a two-year contract to return to the Ruaraka-based club ahead of the new season.

What did Tusker's statement say?

“Tusker would like to confirm the return of winger John Njuguna to the club,” revealed a statement on the club’s official website. “Njuguna, a product of the club’s Youth Team returns on a two-year contract and has joined the team’s training group in Mombasa.”

On making a return to the team, Njuguna said: “I am really happy to come back to a place I call home. I have had three years outside in which I have grown and matured as a player and now I believe I come back here a better person. I am looking forward to the challenge ahead.

“I am more so excited with the challenge of playing continental football. This is a massive opportunity for me as a player. Also, Tusker is a team with high demands and that will make me push harder as a player."

On his return, Tusker CEO Charles Obiny said; “We are really proud of how much Njuguna has grown as a player and the way he has matured. He is a player we know well and who knows the fabric of the team so having him here is a massive plus for us.”

Tusker under coach Robert Matano have been on a spending spree in this transfer window as they have already signed six players.

The other new signings in the squad includes Teddy Osok, goalkeeper Patrick Matasi, who was a free agent after leaving St George of Ethiopia, former Gor Mahia defender Charles Momanyi, Kalos Kirenge, and Joshua Ibrahim.

Five days ago, the Brewers confirmed three of their first-team players - midfielder Faraj Ominde, striker Chris Ochieng and defender Rodgers Aloro - had left to sign for Bandari.

The club also revealed that midfielder George Odhiambo will leave after the expiry of his contract.

The Brewers have pitched camp in Mombasa to prepare for the upcoming season where they are lined up to face Djibouti’s Arta Solar 7 on September 10 in the preliminary round of the Champions League.

