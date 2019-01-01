John Kamau tips struggling Posta Rangers to rise from lower position

The mailmen have not started the season well, struggling to hit top levels since the second leg of last season

Posta Rangers head coach John Kamau is confident his team will soon rise and get out of their current 14th position.

The mailmen have not started the season well, struggling to hit top levels since the second leg of last season. Despite going down 2-1 to defending champions Gor Mahia, the tactician is adamant his charges played well but some decisions did not favor us.

Article continues below

“I cannot fault my players on the outcome of the game, they gave their best and it is just unfortunate that we lost. I have been around for less than five days but my main focus is to help the team perform better this season.

“We could have had a draw against them (Gor Mahia), but we were denied clean penalty that could have changed the outcome. But I do not want to lament much on officiating, we just want to work harder and get better results in our next game.”

Posta Rangers are aiming at a top five finish this season.