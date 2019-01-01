John Kamau: Posta Rangers need effective preparation for playoffs

A defeat to Tusker saw Posta Rangers slump to 16th on the KPL table, which means they have to face an opponent from the NSL in the playoffs

Posta coach John Kamau has admitted that there is no need for looking back at the poor season they have had and said they need to prepare for the next assignment.

were defeated by 2-1 in their final Kenyan Premier League ( ) game of the season, meaning they have to salvage their top-flight status against an opponent from the National Super League (NSL).

The Mailmen found themselves in this situation after Sugar and Zoo picked up points from their respective matches on Wednesday. Before the final KPL matches of the season, Rangers were ahead of Zoo and Chemelil on the KPL table.

"We will now shift our focus completely to the playoffs but I need to work on the mentality of players because definitely they have been affected by the poor results. We need to be prepared on all fronts as we wait to engage the playoffs opponent," Kamau told reporters in his post-match press conference.

Kamau also identified some of the factors that contributed to their loss at Ruaraka Stadium, as they struggled to play against a side they have drawn with in the previous three matches.

Wingers Felix Oluoch and Francis Nambutie were seen drifting back, which meant Posta Rangers lacked effective wide outlets against Tusker.

"If you see wingers playing away from the flanks that means the midfield did not do enough to supply them enough balls," he continued.

"It is also a matter that we need to address urgently before the next assignment. The pitch was also not in a good state so it did not allow us to play our usual game of passing the ball swiftly."

"This was a game of two halves where Tusker completely dominated the first one and we improved and imposed ourselves in the second half.

"Unfortunately, the goal we got was not enough for the day. We only played for 45 minutes the rest I can say we were just not effective enough to cause problems to Tusker."

Kamau and his charges will have to wait for the conclusion of the NSL to know their play-offs opponents.

The NSL will enter its 36th matchday during the weekend but it is Nairobi Stima currently in the playoffs position with 71 points.