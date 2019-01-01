John Kamau hopes for new arrivals after Posta Rangers secured KPL survival

Rangers won the first leg 2-1 in Naivasha before ending the second leg with a one-all draw at Kenyatta Stadium

Posta coach John Kamau has admitted that his side need to add new players ahead of the 2019/20 Kenyan Premier League ( ) season.

survived relegation after seeing off Nairobi Stima in a two-legged playoff showdown, and now Kamau wants new players to arrive in order to avoid a poor start as they witnessed in the previous campaign.

"I am happy with the way the technical team managed our season that we really struggled but before the next one starts we need to inject some new blood into the team," Kamau told reporters in Machakos after a 1-1 draw in the second leg of the play-offs tie.

"I am very happy with the boys for the outcome but what is of note here is that this is an encounter that we finished in the first leg. We were here ( in the second leg tie) to make sure we control the game and ensure we do not lose it.

"But Posta Rangers main target remained to stay in the Premier League."

The tactician is also happy how his players were able to tackle the challenge presented by the National Super League side.

"In the second half, it was very difficult in dealing with their direct balls and that is the style of football that is usually played in the National Super League. All in all, they have a good team that they can build on for the future course," the coach explained.

"Knowing that they had nothing to lose, they threw a lot of bodies up front but we did not panic with their incessant attacks as we were expecting them to do that. We were ready to counter that challenge especially in the second half."

Posta Rangers found themselves in the situation after finishing the 2018/19 season in 16th position on the KPL table.