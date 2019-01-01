John Kamau determined to keep Posta Rangers in the Kenyan Premier League

Posta Rangers are 15th on the KPL table and with 26 points, two more than Vihiga United

Posta head coach John Kamau is adamant that his team will not be relegated at the end of the Kenyan Premier League ( ) season.

Kamau took charge of the side in January while in the relegation zone after Sammy Omolo was sacked following a run of one win in five matches.

Speaking to Goal prior to Thursday's game at Afraha Stadium, Kamau also called on the club's fans to be tolerant with the young players in his current squad.

“As I told you the other day Rangers are not going down as we believe we will remain at the top league. I am very confident that we will not be relegated. But with the young players, we need to be patient with them as they grow better and better,” Kamau told Goal.

Article continues below

Following their 1-1 draw against on Monday, Kamau singled out forward Felix Ochieng for praise, a player he said gave what they needed in attack.

“We brought Felix towards the end of the game and he gave us a competitive edge going forward but being a young player he has the potential to grow tremendously and he needs just time to hone his skills,” Kamau added.

“Against (which Posta Rangers lost 3-2) we scored goals but ended up losing that match so what we need now is to push forward and get enough goals to win us the next games."

