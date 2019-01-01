John Baraza: Sofapaka were better and did not deserve to lose against Gor Mahia

Batoto ba Mungu coach maintains that they created many chances against K’Ogalo and was not happy to suffer defeat

head coach John Baraza feels that his team was unfortunate to lose to in a Kenyan match on Sunday.

A Samuel Onyango strike was enough to hand the defending champions maximum points and hit a twenty-five-point mark. Baraza says his team has what it takes to win the league and will have to work harder to get to the top.

Article continues below

“We had a good game, we played at per with Gor Mahia and created almost the same number of chances. The difference came in converting them (chances); Gor Mahia took theirs and we did not and that made the difference, “ Baraza told Goal.

On whether the defeat dented his team’s hopes of winning the title, Baraza responded, “Now all we have to do is go and work on that. We have a good team that can definitely win the league this season and we will fight for that.”

The 2009 league champions are currently five points behind leaders .