John Baraza: Sofapaka dropped two points thanks to the referee

Batoto ba Mungu were denied by a late strike as the Brewers managed a 2-2 draw on Sunday

head coach John Baraza is unhappy with the level of officiating after a 2-2 draw with FC in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match on Sunday.

Goals from Ugandan striker Umaru Kasumba and Brian Magonya gave Batoto ba Mungu a 2-0 advantage but with about seven minutes to go, Boniface Muchiri and Rodgers Aloro drew the game level.

Coach Baraza was furious with referee Andrew Juma for allegedly adding on extra minutes.

“My team played well but I am unhappy with the referee, why did he have to add all those minutes? What was the main reason for doing that? He ended up costing us an important win; we could have gone home with three points but now it's one, thanks to him,” Baraza told Goal.

“Every time I reminded him that the time is over, he said he is just about to blow the whistle but that did not happen until we conceded.”

The tactician is confident his charges will go all the way and challenge for the title.

“We are still in the race and I believe we can still win the title. We just have to take every game as a final and we will be in it.”

Sofapaka have 53 points, seven behind league leaders K’Ogalo, who have played one game less.