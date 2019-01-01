John Baraza: Harambee Stars need Victor Wanyama and Michael Olunga in top form

The two are the foreign-based players' coach Sebastien Migne will greatly depend on during the Afcon finals

John Baraza says will need Victor Wanyama and Michael Olunga at the top of their powers if the country is to make an impact at the finals.

Harambee Stars, who will camp in in May in preparation for Afcon, are grouped in the rather tough Pool C alongside , , and .

Senegal are the top-ranked team in Africa right now and Algeria are ranked 13th, while Kenya (25th) and Tanzania (36th) are the lower placed nations.

The former Kenyan international and now the coach for Kenyan Premier League ( ) side , expects Wanyama to be in blistering form when he leads Kenya to face their Afcon opponents.

The Hotspur midfielder notched his first goal for the club this season against Huddersfield Town on Saturday. His last strike for Spurs was at Anfield against in 2018.

“If Wanyama and Olunga will be at the top of their forms then I do not see a big problem. They will get the team to the next level and that is what I strongly believe," Baraza told Goal in an exclusive interview.

“Wanyama has not been involved a lot in and if he can use the accumulated energy, I can be assured that the team will get better results. The fear factor that both plays can put into the opponent can also be an advantage.”

Baraza, alongside Emmanuel Ake and Dennis Oliech, scored for the Harambee Stars in the 3-0 win against Burkina Faso - Kenya’s first win at the continental showpiece during the finals held in in 2004.

Baraza played for Kenya over a 12-year period between 1999 and 2011, made 44 appearances and scored 21 goals.