John Baraza hails Sofapaka resilience as Kenyan Premier League enters the final month

Seven points separate Sofapaka from Gor Mahia although the former have played one more match

head coach John Baraza has hailed the team’s fighting spirit exhibited in the last two Kenyan Premier League ( ) matches.

Sofapaka were almost forced to settle for draw by Posta on Sunday after conceding two late goal, but Baraza's team was able to regain the lead and eventually win the match 3-2.

Meanwhile, held them to a 2-2 draw, and while the tactician admitted that he was unhappy with hoow his team conceded twice again, fact that they picked up a point was a matter that deserved applause.

“The team has always been fighting until the end of the game and it is good that we picked something from those matches. I can only hope that the spirit of not relenting will continue until the season ends,” Baraza told Goal.

Sofapaka are second on the KPL table with seven points separating them and , and Baraza said that he does not think they are under any pressure to try and dislodge the Green Army from top spot.

He added that they are only playing according to how they think is a better way to win the remaining league matches.

“I don’t believe that the team is under any pressure because they are chasing Gor Mahia. What we are doing is that we are playing our matches in our own way knowing that we can get enough points to achieve our targets,” he added.

“What we are going to try and do is to prevent conceding easy goals like we did against Mathare United and also against .

"With a lot of concentration especially from the defenders we can easily prevent that because the moment you concede more than two goals in a short period of time that increases pressure for the whole team and that is never healthy."

Baraza also revealed that Sofapaka have a fully fit squad for Sunday's match away at .

“We hope to face Tusker with determination to win the match and I am happy that we have no any injury issue for now,” Baraza concluded.

Batoto ba Mungu have lost the last two matches against the Brewers.