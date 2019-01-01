John Baraza: Gor Mahia scored from offside positions to beat Sofapaka in Kisumu

K’Ogalo needed goals from Jacques Tuyisenge and Samuel Onyango to sink Batoto ba Mungu and open up a 10-point gap at the top

coach John Baraza has maintained that they did not deserve to lose to on Sunday.

The former Kenyan striker says that both goals scored by Gor Mahia during their clash at Moi Stadium in Kisumu came from offside positions and should not have been allowed to stand by the match referee.

Gor Mahia needed goals from Rwandan striker Jacques Tuyisenge and Samuel Onyango to register a 2-0 win against Batoto ba Mungu and in the process open a 10-point lead at the summit of the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) table.

“After reviewing the videos of our match with Gor Mahia, it is clear that both goals were scored from an offside position,” moaned Baraza according to People Daily.

“We have complained a lot on the levels of officiating and we will not stop seeking justice, we are lodging the complaint with evidence to the football chiefs.”

Baraza has also said that his side may not play Gor Mahia at the same venue in future matches because they were intimidated prior to kick-off.

“The levels of intimidation at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu are also high and make opponents feel beaten even before a match," Baraza added.

"We are going to protest and may not play Gor Mahia at the same venue again.”

Gor Mahia are now in need of jsut six points from the remaining matches to clinch a third successive title.