John Baraza: Early goals gave Sofapaka the advantage against Posta Rangers

The hard-fought win enabled Batoto ba Mungu to reduce Gor Mahia's lead at the summit to six points

head coach John Baraza says his team put the game out of Posta ' reach by scoring three early goals.

Goals from John Avire, Umaru Kasumba and George Maelo gave Batoto ba Mungu a 3-0 lead within the first 50 minutes, before goals from Felix Oluoch and Francis Nambute set up a tense finale in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) match played on Wednesday.

Baraza's men won the game 3-2 and the tactician is happy with the goals scored by his charges.

“The three goals we scored early really helped us, we killed the game early and despite the fight back from Rangers, we held on to win the game,” Baraza told Goal.

"Those goals really helped us; three points and three goals is not bad for us, it was a comfortable win for us."

Baraza is still hopeful of winning the title despite being six points behind leaders , who have played two fewer games.

“We are not giving up; we will fight to the end. Yes, they (Gor Mahia), have the advantage but that does not mean they have won the title already,” he added.

The 2009 league champions are second on the KPL table with 52 points.