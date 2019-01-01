John Baraza: Sofapaka still in difficult Kenyan Premier League title race

Sofapaka were forced to a 2-2 draw by Mathare United at Kenyatta Stadium on Sunday

head coach John Baraza has admitted that the 2-2 draw against made their title race tougher.

Baraza explained that his team should not be dropping points at this crucial time of the season.

The tactician said that the match against the Slum Boys was in the hands of Batoto ba Mungu given that they took the lead twice but ended up drawing and dropping two points in the process.

“The job has been made difficult by the fact that we did not pick all points but we are still in the race although it is now quite difficult than the way it was before the draw. And as you know this is football and you never know, anything can surely happen but we should get back on the winning track as soon as possible,” Baraza told Goal.

“We must have won the match against Mathare United after we took the lead twice. The goals they scored against us were simply down to our own mistakes and even the defence did not play as they always do,” Baraza added.

“I am frustrated because we are fighting to catch up with but when we cannot pick points that we should, that makes the task difficult for us.”

Umaru Kasumba scored two goals to take his season tally to 14.

“Umaru, as our striker, is doing his job and we want him to give us goals which he is doing and I can only say that the team let him down against Mathare United,” said Baraza.

Sofapaka will host Posta at Kenyatta Stadium on Wednesday.