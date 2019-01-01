John Avire: Tanta SC seal transfer of Sofapaka striker

After long speculation over his future, the Kenyan international has joined the Egyptian club

Kenyan international attacker John Avire has sealed a move to Egyptian Premier League outfit Tanta SC.

The deal has been confirmed by the Egyptian side, with reports claiming the player has signed a two-year deal with the club.

Last month, Avire was at the centre of a controversy at former side after forcing a move from the 2009 league champions. The 21-year old wrote a letter to the club demanding release after a reported breach of contract.

The move was allegedly engineered by former Football Federation (FKF) chief executive officer Robert Muthomi, who later stepped aside to pave way for investigations into the transfer saga.

The move will undoubtedly pile more pressure on Muthom and could force the FKF to take action against him.

Sofapaka have not yet confirmed or denied the deal for Avire.