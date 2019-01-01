John Avire remains a Sofapaka player until 2020, FKF confirms

The FKF has cleared the air on Avire's transfer saga, stating the player remains a Sofapaka player and a move to another club now will be illegal

The Football Federation (FKF) has confirmed John Avire remains a player amid a transfer saga involving him and the Federation's general secretary Robert Muthomi.

In a press release sent to the media, the FKF has stated Avire remains a Sofapaka player as he serves a running contract with the 2009 Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions.

"We wish to state that we have received a complaint from Sofapaka FC, in regard to striker John Avire’s intended move to an undisclosed club in , despite having a running contract with the Kenyan Premier League club," Barry Otieno, the FKF's media liaison officer, said.

"Most importantly, for the avoidance of doubt and for the good of the game, we wish to reiterate that John Avire remains a Sofapaka FC player with a valid contract running till December 31, 2020."

The country's governing football body also confirmed investigations over Muthomi's suggested involvement in the alleged transfer of the player.

"Further, we have also noted with great concern, allegations therein touching on the office of the FKF CEO Mr Robert Muthomi, in regard to the purported move and have since launched internal investigations to look into the same, with a view of ensuring there is justice and fairness for all," FKF promised.

"Any person found culpable will be held responsible, in accordance with the FKF disciplinary code."

FKF further said any purported move by Avire to join another club will be illegal after Sofapaka president Elly Kalekwa had claimed Muthomi was acting as Avire's agent, and was secretly aiding the striker to join an unnamed club in .

"Additionally, any transfer of and/or by the player will be contrary to both the Fifa and FKF Statutes, as the player has both not been issued with an ITC (International Transfer Certificate) by the federation and/or released by the club, as is required by law," the statement concluded.