John Avire hopes for a brighter future in Harambee Stars' shirt

Avire and his teammates are tasked with the job of helping Kenya progress to the knockout stage of Afcon for the first time

Harambee Stars and forward John Avire has revealed the benefits he has gained from participating in the national team.

The former and Kakamega forward is among the three strikers given the final nod by head coach Sebastien Migne to feature in 's sixth Afcon appearance.

The other two strikers are Michael Olunga of Kashiwa Reysol and Masoud Juma, who is unattached. When Kenya played Madagascar in a friendly on June 7, Avire started as a lone forward and Migne singled him out for praise for his performance after the match.

"I have gained a lot while in the national team because every day I learn from the coach and the international teammates. My confidence has grown incredibly since I am training with the best players," Avire was quoted as saying by the Football Kenya Federation website.

"Everyone in the national team is my role model but I would really like to reach the levels Olunga and Victor Wanyama have reached where they are featuring in Europe. I am really working hard to to get to those levels."

When Migne picked Avire and Juma, and overlooked the more experienced duo of Allan Wanga and Jesse Were, questions were raised on the capability of that striking force to deliver in , but Avire has pleaded that he be given time.

"My best is yet to come, they (fans) to have to be patient with me and I believe with time I am going to give the best. I am also confident that I will show those who did not know me before what I am capable of and eventually help the team," Avire added.

Kenya will play the Democratic Republic of Congo in the second friendly match before jetting off to where tests from , and await them in Group C.