Johanna: Kenya international thunderstrike helps Jonkopings Sodra see off Oster

The midfielder came on and scored the opener for the Swedish second-tier side as they registered a big home victory

Harambee Stars midfielder Eric Johanna scored a spectacular thunderbolt to ensure Jonkopings Sodra won 4-1 against Oster in a Superettan league match on Saturday.

Johanna came on for Kevin Rodeblad and scored the opener for Jonkopings Sodra in the 46th minute to open the flood gates for three more goals for the Swedish second-tier club.

A run down the left-wing and a quick right turn that outwitted his markers ensured the Kenyan got a little space to launch a strike that landed at the bottom right corner, beyond Oster’s goalkeeper Damir Mehic.

Edin Hamidovic, however, stole the show with a brace that sank Oster’s hopes of managing a comeback. Hamidovic scored in the 73rd minute before he added a third goal for the home side in the 85th minute.

Jetmir Haliti added the final goal of the night in the fifth minute of added time to ensure Jonkopings Sodra emerged victorious with a healthy win at home.

Although Oster had taken the lead four minutes before the break via Carl Johansson, and sustained pressure from Johanna’s side did not allow them to score another goal as they faced another huge and similar loss since going down to Gais on August 29.

The Kenyan has been a rather phenomenal figure for his Swedish club whenever he plays, and also scored on August 29 against Trelleborg, when they won 2-0.

He did not find the back of the net on September 5 against AFC Eskilstuna where they won with a 3-0 margin.

After 19 matches, Johanna’s side are third with 35 points, five fewer than the league leaders Degerfors. Jonkopings Sodra will be away to Vasteras on September 26.

Johanna and Michael Olunga – who is enjoying a stellar goal-scoring form in ’s J1 League – will be expected to play pivotal roles when embark on African Cup of Nations and World Cup qualifiers in a condensed calendar later this year and in 2021.

With the government yet to lift the ban on sporting activities, Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa stated the same may lead to automatic expulsion from the qualifiers.

“The government has not yet given us feedback despite us having the national team games coming,” Mwendwa said in a recent interview with Goal.

“If we do not honour the games we will be removed from the qualifiers and the government has not responded.”

Afcon qualifiers will resume from November 9 to 17 as matchday three and four ties are being played.

The penultimate and ultimate qualifiers will be played between March 22 to March 23, 2021.

World Cup qualifiers will resume between May 31 and June 15, 2021, with matchday one and two actions. From August through to September 7, matchday three and four actions are expected to be honoured.