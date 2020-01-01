Johanna: Jönköpings Södra IF sign Harambee Stars ace from IF Brommapojkarna

The former Mathare United midfielder has switched clubs in Sweden hours after he confirmed he was leaving

Kenyan international midfielder Eric Johanna has signed for Division two side Jönköpings Södra IF.

The former player confirmed on Friday he has left IF Brommapojkarna after two seasons and could not stage where he was headed to.

However, Jönköpings have confirmed on their official website they have acquired the services of the Kenyan player on a two-year deal.

“Kenyan national team player Eric Johanna Omondi is ready for J-Södra,” the club stated on their website. “Eric, who represented the IF Bromma boys in 2019, is ready for two years in the green jersey and immediately joins the club.

“Already in the last round of 2019, the crowd at Stadsparksvallen got acquainted with Eric Johana Omondi, when he scored the first goal of the match. At that time, he played against J-Södra. In the coming years, the aim will be to set goals for J-Södra.

“Eric is making his fourth season in Sweden in 2020. Prior to the 2017 season, he joined Vasalund in Division 1, to play the following two seasons in Allsvenskan and Superettan for the Brommapojkarna.”

Speaking after signing the deal, Johanna said: “It feels fantastic! I've been waiting for this moment. It feels good to move to a new city and a new club.

“I am quick and like to challenge one-on-one. I like to score. I want the best coach, to be able to develop as much as possible as a player. That is the main reason. This is also a club with a lot of history and should be in Allsvenskan.”

The club's sports director Kujtim Bala said: “We are pleased Eric chooses J-Södra, as we know he is a sought-after player that several other clubs have moved on. Eric is a leading player, who is incredibly fast and dangerous. I believe and hope our audience will enjoy seeing him at Stadsparksvallen.”

Johanna, who was crowned the Kenyan Premier League ( ) Midfielder of the Year in 2016, started his career in Sweden after signing for Vasalund on a three-year deal from Mathare United.

He was part of the Harambee Stars squad that took part in the 2019 finals held in losing two group matches against and and managed to beat 3-2.

Jönköping, is a Swedish football club based in Jönköping. The club, founded in 1922, returned to the Swedish second division Superettan in 2018 after relegation from the 2017 Allsvenskan. J-Södra has played a total of twelve Allsvenskan seasons previously, with the most successful finish being runner-up in 1950 and their last spell ending in 2017.

The club is affiliated to the Smålands Fotbollförbund. Their home games are played at Stadsparksvallen with a capacity of 5,200 but in the autumn of 2015, the municipality decided to build a new stadium where J-Södra will play in the future. The club's training facility is located in Odensberg, Jönköping.