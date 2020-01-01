Johanna: Harambee Stars midfielder leaves IF Brommapojkarna

The former Mathare United star has confirmed parting ways with the Swedish top side but could not state his next move

Kenyan international midfielder Eric Johanna has left Swedish top-flight club IF Brommapojkarna after two seasons.

The former player joined Brommapojkarna on December 14, 2017, from lower-tier Vasalund.

Without stating his next move, Johanna has thanked Brommapojkarna for the past memories and stated he will always remain a big fan of the club.

Article continues below

“Thanks for the amazing two years IF Brommapojkarna,” Johanna wrote on his Facebook page. “I learned a lot I will take with me throughout my career I’m grateful. All the very best this year will always be a big fan.”

Johanna, who was crowned the Kenyan Premier League ( ) Midfielder of the Year in 2016, started his career in after signing for Vasalund on a three-year deal from Mathare United.

He was part of the Harambee Stars squad that took part in the 2019 finals held in losing two group matches against and and managed to beat 3-2.