Joe Waithera and Derrick Onyango return for Wazito FC against Zoo FC

The KPL newcomers welcome two players from injuries but another two are expected to miss Sunday's match as they search for a maiden win

Wazito FC have received a big boost after two of their key players recovered and are expected to feature against Zoo FC on Sunday.

Joe Waithera and Derrick Onyango have all been passed fit for the fourth Kenyan Premier League ( ) match after missing the previous games.

They are surely expected to help Wazito fight for their first win after losing against AFC , and drawing against and .

"Forwards [Joe] Waithira and [Derrick] Onyango have recovered from injuries and have been named in the squad which will take on the hosts at Kericho Green Stadium," Wazito said in a statement on their website.

Former goalkeeper Gad Mathews has also returned to the squad and is part of the team already in South Rift for the afternoon tie.

"Both players [Waithera and Onyango] trained with the rest of the squad this week and are available for selection. Keeper [Gad] Mathew also returns to the squad," the club added.

Article continues below

Coach Fed Ambani will miss the services of his two regular players in Kelvin Omondi and Amos Asembeka.

"Goalkeeper [Kelvin] Omondi who has been in great form in the last three games and midfielder [Amos] Asembeka will, however, sit out of the game after picking up injuries in training," the statement concluded.

Zoo FC are also in dire need of a victory after winning against Sugar in their league opening clash before losing subsequent matches to and respectively.