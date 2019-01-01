Joe Kadenge buried as government is criticised over treatment of legends

Nyapada feels the Kenyan government has neglected retired footballers and it is high time to honour the heroes

Joe Kadenge's former international teammate, Ambrose Nyapada, has criticised the Kenyan government for neglecting retired footballers in the country.

Nyapada, who won major trophies with Kadenge while playing for the Harambee Stars, suggested football heroes have to be taken care of by the ministry of sports for the achievements they brought to the country.

“It is unfortunate and unbelievable that after toiling and bringing medals home, sports stakeholders, including officials from the sports ministry, have done absolutely nothing to recognise such a marvellous team,” Nyapada told Nation Sports.

“As we mourn Kadenge, probably this is the right time to reflect as a nation, wake up from the slumberland and recognise those who made Kenyans walk with their heads high.”

Meanwhile, Kadenge has been laid to rest at his rural home in Soliani in Vihiga County.

Among the people who attended his burial is the former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Maria Kadenge, the wife of the departed football icon, described her husband as a great man who lived a normal life.

"He was a man full of life; a bigger star in his own right. He lived a humble life and interacted with the high and mighty and common citizens," Maria is quoted as saying by Nation Sports.

Article continues below

"I bid farewell to my husband of over 50 years, a loving and doting father and grandfather to our wonderful children and grandchildren.

"He loved and cared for them dearly and spent a lot of time with them."

Renowned former footballers who attended the burial ceremony include Mike Otieno, Justus Muhati, John Lukoye, George Sunguti, Tony Lidonde, Mohamoud Abbas. Tom Simiti, Josephat Murila, Abdul Baraza, Timothy Madonye, Aggrey Lukoye, Arthur Okwemba and former Harambee Stars coach Jacob Mulee.