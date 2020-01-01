Jobita: Western Stima chairman insists no hope of resuming 2019/20 KPL season

The Powermen administrator has urged the league managers and Federation to solve their issues and work together

chairman Laban Jobita insists there is no way the 2019/20 Kenyan Premier League ( ) can be played to completion.



The annulling of the top tier by the Football Federation (FKF) on April 30 has been contested bitterly by the league managers, who feel the Federation overstepped their mandate by ending it and crowning as champions.



The KPL initially hoped the government would relax the cessation and curfew measures put in place to curb the spread of Covid-19, but that has not been the case.



"There is absolutely no way we can play the season to completion as initially planned," Jobita told Goal on Monday.



"Time is not on our side, what we expected is not happening and we should now focus on the new season.



"Suppose we are given a green light to resume, we will need two months to prepare which will take us to September. Then we will need about two months or so to play the games which will affect the start of the 2020/21 season.



"We should just accept, there is no way we can play the current campaign to a conclusion."



The contract between the KPL and the FKF ends on September 24 and the latter has confirmed it will not be renewed.



"KPL operates under the blessings of FKF and it is important for both to try and get a solution to their issues," Jobita added.



"It should not be about arguments every now and then because it hurts the game as well. This is the right time for the two parties to settle their problems and help the game grow."



In an earlier interview with Goal, technical director Twahir Muhiddin opined on the issue as well.



"In the last 17 years, KPL has done enough to help our football grow," the tactician said.



"I do not know where we would have been without them. Despite a lot of criticism, I insist football quality in the country improved under KPL's management.



"They have enough experience to continue overseeing our top-flight football and all the involved parties should do is get a solution and continue working together.



"They kept all the teams on their toes and ran the league the way it should; it has helped in our development."