Jobita: Club chairman reveals why Western Stima will retain name

The Kisumu-based side is in the market for a sponsor to help them run their activities

Kenyan Premier League ( ) side will retain their name for the new campaign.

Many expected the Kisumu-based charges to change their name after the exit of their main sponsors Power and Lighting Company a couple of months ago. The company has been sponsoring the team since 2000 but the change of structure led to their exit from sponsoring sports.

"We will retain the name Western Stima, it is not going to change, at least not now," club chairman Laban Jobita told Goal.

More teams

"Reports have it that our former sponsors [Kenya Power and Lighting Company] are contemplating making a comeback and we want to maintain our structures and name to make it easier for them. We are hopeful they will come back and help us continue growing."

The outgoing Football Kenya Federation (FKF) office announced the arrival of betting firm BetKing as the top tier's main sponsors effective next season. The Federation announced clubs will receive about Ksh 8 million annually to help them in their activities.

"It is a positive step and if indeed it happens, then it will help us a bit," Jobita continued.

"We need about Ksh 40 million annually to help me in running the club. If we will get the Ksh 8 million, it means we have a deficit of Ksh 32 million. As a club, we are working around the clock to see if we can get another sponsor."

The Powermen have lost many key players to rivals Wazito FC and . Among those who have left the team is teenage sensation Benson Omalla, Fidel Origa, Maurice Ojwang' Steven Odhiambo, Kelvin Wesonga, Kennedy Owino, and Samuel Njau, among others.

"I am a proud chairman because it shows we have good players, their quality is so good that they can play for the big teams," Jobita said in an earlier interview.

Article continues below

"Season in, season out, we have been nurturing players and they end up leaving us; it has become a norm and we are not worried. We have many talented players here and we will continue developing them. I wish all those who have left the best.

"I am not worried about the exodus, we will get better players before the new season begins; Western Stima will continue existing."