'A magical thing for us!' – Jobe Bellingham reveals secret power behind Borussia Dortmund's Champions League surge

Jobe Bellingham lauded the influence of the Yellow Wall after Borussia Dortmund secured a 2-1 victory over Real Betis in the UEFA Champions League. Goals from Fabio Silva and Konstantinos Karetsas earned BVB their third win of the league phase.
Dortmund edge Betis in tense European clash
Borussia Dortmund secured their third victory of the UEFA Champions League league phase with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Real Betis at Signal Iduna Park. Niko Kovac's side broke the deadlock early in the second half through Fabio Silva before Aitor Ruibal leveled for the visitors.
However, 17-year-old substitute Konstantinos Karetsas struck the decisive game-winner in the 72nd minute to seal all three points.
The victory came at a cost for BVB, as forward Serhou Guirassy was forced off with a foot injury inside the opening half-hour.
Bellingham hails magical impact of Yellow Wall
Speaking in the mixed zone after the match, Jobe Bellingham reflected on the team's second-half resurgence and praised the home supporters for driving BVB over the line. "It was a tough game right from the start. We knew how good they are, so we were aware of the danger they posed, and they were really good with the ball," Bellingham explained.
"They have some very technically skilled players. We were able to keep up with them, and in the second half we just kept getting better and better."
"It feels like we swept them off the field with the help of the crowd. Attacking toward the Yellow Wall is a magical thing for us in the Champions League," the Englishman added.
Veerman echoes praise for Signal Iduna Park atmosphere
Midfielder Joey Veerman also highlighted the crucial role played by the 81,365 sold-out crowd in helping Dortmund navigate a challenging contest against the Spanish side. "I'm really happy. We had the game under control for seventy minutes. It was a well-deserved victory and a big step for us," Veerman noted.
"I've been in Dortmund for three months now. Today's atmosphere was just incredible again," the midfielder added.
Their comments underlined the fortress-like environment at Signal Iduna Park as Kovac's men continue to build momentum in Europe.
Black & Yellow maintain strong Champions League position
The result keeps Borussia Dortmund firmly on track in the Champions League league phase as they continue to demonstrate clinical efficiency in front of goal.
Kovac will now await medical updates regarding Guirassy's foot injury ahead of upcoming domestic and continental fixtures.
Dortmund will look to build on this momentum and capitalise on their strong home record in their next European outing.
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.