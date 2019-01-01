Job Ochieng: Mathare United goalkeeper targets clean sheet against Kariobangi Sharks

The young custodian has emerged as the Slum Boys’ first-choice and is aiming to keep a clean slate against their Eastlands rivals

goalkeeper Job Ochieng is keen to keep a clean sheet against in the Slum Derby set for Sunday.

Ochieng has been Mathare United's first-choice in the last three games and is yet to concede from open play. Against , he conceded from a penalty and during their match against he was beaten from a set-piece.

“If I start on Saturday it will be my second game against Sharks. I started against them last season and kept a clean sheet in a 0-0 draw so I will be hoping for another shutout,” Ochieng told the club's website.

“But most importantly is for the team to win. So, I will do my best in my role and hope this will inspire the rest of my teammates to go out there and get the result."

The 21-year old custodian picked his fellow goalkeeper Robert Okello as his source of inspiration. Robert Mboya, Wycliffe Kasaya, Levis Opiyo, and Allan Owiny are also senior players he wants to emulate.

“My confidence has grown immensely this season and all this is down to the fact the coaches have put faith in me,” he added.

“I am lucky because I am at a club which has a rich history in Kenyan football, also lucky I get the chance to work day to day with [Robert] Okello who is a big brother to me.

“He has helped in many ways both on and off the pitch. Before every game, I talk to him and he helps me calm my nerves.

“After games, we also talk and he gives me insights about my performance. He is a veteran and I've really learnt a lot from him.”

Ochieng and his teammates will be faced by a tough task of at least getting a win against Kariobangi Sharks who have dominated the derby. They have only registered a win in the previous six matches.