The PSL side has been linked with the Harambee Star who has had a great impact on the Msimbazi side since he arrived in 2020

Simba SC have decided to approach Kenya defender Joash Onyango to negotiate a contract extension in order to prevent him from joining Premier Soccer League side Orlando Pirates.

Onyango signed a two-year contract with Wekundu wa Msimbazi before the current season began and has been an outstanding figure for the Tanzanian champions since. His performances have attracted interest, especially from South Africa, and Simba have now reached out to the defender to negotiate a new deal that will potentially see him stay longer.

Simba's Chief Executive Officer Barbara Gonzalez has confirmed Onyango and his agent, have been welcomed to the table for a possible new bumper deal, but the player has yet to respond.

"We have already reached out to Onayngo and his agent that we would like to extend his contract which will begin once the initial two-year deal ends," Gonzalez said as quoted by Mwanaspoti. "The current contract was to end when the next season concludes, but the new one will see him stay with us until 2024.

"We have decided to make our wish to extend the contract given how Onyango has performed since he joined us. We need him because we understand how Simba would critically need his services. We also need him to sign so that if anyone comes on board to table his wish to sign Onyango, we will enter into negotiations knowing already he has a new deal for a further two years.

Goal understands the Simba board was initially divided on the length of the contract that Onyango ought to have been given when he signed in 2020. Some felt he should have been given a long-term contract, while others advocated for a short-term contract because Onyango's age was too advanced for a lengthy contract.

But since he started featuring for the Msimbazi giants, Onyango, when fit, has been lined up on a regular basis to partner Ivorian centre-back Pascal Wawa. His arrival and instant impact saw Tanzanian defender Erasto Nyoni relegated to the bench and sometimes lined up in midfield.

Simba are expected to enter into negotiations with more stars whose contracts are expected to end after the season. Beno Kakoalnya was the latest player to earn a new deal, while Francis Kahata left after two seasons.