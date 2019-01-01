Joash Onyango: Gor Mahia defender scoops MVP Award for 2018/19 KPL season

The former Western Stima defender beat Francis Kahata and Enosh Ochieng to the award in a ceremony held on Monday night

defender Joash Onyango has been named the 2019 Sports Journalists Association of (SJAK) Player of the Year.

Onyango was the rock behind K’Ogalo as they defended the Kenyan Premier League ( ) title. He was also in the Harambee Stars squad which took part in the in .

The centre-back went home with a cool Sh1million in prize money accompanied by a 55-inch smart television and a glittering trophy.

The former defender beat his former teammate Francis Kahata and striker and Golden Boot winner Enosh Ochieng to the gong.

Onyango was the biggest winner of the night after also bagging the Defender of the Year accolade ahead of Kelvin Wesonga of , who was first runner-up while Brian Otieno of FC was third.

Fomer Bandari keeper Faruk Shikalo won the Golden Glove, beating ’s Justine Ndikumana, who was second ahead of Samuel Odhiambo of Western Stima.

Kahata dominated the Midfielder of the Year award, winning it against Abdalla Hassan of Bandari who was second while ’s Cliff Nyakeya settled for third.

The new Young Player award went to striker David Majak of FC who scooped the award, flooring ’s Jackson Dwang, who was second, while Daniel Sakari of Kakamega took third place.

Full Award winners

MVP: Joash Onyango -Gor Mahia; Golden Glove; 1.Faruk Shikalo (Bandari), 2. Justine Ndikumana (Sofapaka), 3.Samuel Odhiambo (Western Stima);

Article continues below

Defender, 1.Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia), Kelvin Wesonga (Sony Sugar), Brian Otieno (Bandari FC).

Midfielder; 1.Francis Kahata (Gor Mahia), Abdalla Hassan (Bandari FC), Cliff Nyakeya (Mathare United);



Golden Boot:1.Enosh Ochieng 20 goals (Ulinzi Stars), Allan Wanga 18 goals (Kakamega Homeboyz), Umaru Kasumba 17 goals (Sofapaka).

New Young Player, 1.David Majaka (Tusker FC), Jackson Dwang (Nzoia FC), Daniel Sakari (Kakamega Homeboyz), Coach of the year; 1.Hassan Oktay (Gor Mahia), Bernard Mwalala (Bandari FC), John Baraza (Sofapaka).