Joash Onyango: Gor Mahia defender scoops MVP Award for 2018/19 KPL season
Gor Mahia defender Joash Onyango has been named the 2019 Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) Player of the Year.
Onyango was the rock behind K’Ogalo as they defended the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) title. He was also in the Harambee Stars squad which took part in the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.
The centre-back went home with a cool Sh1million in prize money accompanied by a 55-inch smart television and a glittering trophy.
The former Western Stima defender beat his former teammate Francis Kahata and Ulinzi Stars striker and Golden Boot winner Enosh Ochieng to the gong.
Onyango was the biggest winner of the night after also bagging the Defender of the Year accolade ahead of Kelvin Wesonga of Sony Sugar, who was first runner-up while Brian Otieno of Bandari FC was third.
Fomer Bandari keeper Faruk Shikalo won the Golden Glove, beating Sofapaka’s Justine Ndikumana, who was second ahead of Samuel Odhiambo of Western Stima.
Kahata dominated the Midfielder of the Year award, winning it against Abdalla Hassan of Bandari who was second while Mathare United’s Cliff Nyakeya settled for third.
The new Young Player award went to striker David Majak of Tusker FC who scooped the award, flooring Nzoia Sugar’s Jackson Dwang, who was second, while Daniel Sakari of Kakamega Homeboyz took third place.
Full Award winners
MVP: Joash Onyango -Gor Mahia; Golden Glove; 1.Faruk Shikalo (Bandari), 2. Justine Ndikumana (Sofapaka), 3.Samuel Odhiambo (Western Stima);
Defender, 1.Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia), Kelvin Wesonga (Sony Sugar), Brian Otieno (Bandari FC).
Midfielder; 1.Francis Kahata (Gor Mahia), Abdalla Hassan (Bandari FC), Cliff Nyakeya (Mathare United);
Golden Boot:1.Enosh Ochieng 20 goals (Ulinzi Stars), Allan Wanga 18 goals (Kakamega Homeboyz), Umaru Kasumba 17 goals (Sofapaka).
New Young Player, 1.David Majaka (Tusker FC), Jackson Dwang (Nzoia FC), Daniel Sakari (Kakamega Homeboyz), Coach of the year; 1.Hassan Oktay (Gor Mahia), Bernard Mwalala (Bandari FC), John Baraza (Sofapaka).