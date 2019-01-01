Joash Onyango and Francis Kahata ruled out of Gor Mahia v Tusker tie

Gor Mahia are a distant third on the log and a victory will see them cut Bandari's lead to within two points

Kenyan defending champions will miss the services of defender Joash Onyango and midfielder Francis Kahata on Wednesday.

KOogalo is set to face in a catch-up match, aware of the fact that a win will cut the gap between them and leaders to just two points.

Team Manager Jolawi Obondo says everyone else is available and ready to face the Robert Matanao charges.

"We are ready for the game against Tusker on Wednesday, but we will have to do without Joash Onyango and Francis Kahata. For Kahata, it is just a minor injury and we hope he will recover on time for Sunday game.

"It is good to have everyone fit and available because it increases your chances of winning the game."

After Tusker game Gor will be flying to where they will face NA Hussein Dey in the Group D Caf Confederations Cup match.