Joash Onyango and Francis Kahata ruled out of Gor Mahia v Tusker tie
Kenyan Premier League defending champions Gor Mahia will miss the services of defender Joash Onyango and midfielder Francis Kahata on Wednesday.
KOogalo is set to face Tusker in a catch-up match, aware of the fact that a win will cut the gap between them and leaders Bandari to just two points.
Team Manager Jolawi Obondo says everyone else is available and ready to face the Robert Matanao charges.
"We are ready for the game against Tusker on Wednesday, but we will have to do without Joash Onyango and Francis Kahata. For Kahata, it is just a minor injury and we hope he will recover on time for Sunday game.
"It is good to have everyone fit and available because it increases your chances of winning the game."
After Tusker game Gor will be flying to Algeria where they will face NA Hussein Dey in the Group D Caf Confederations Cup match.