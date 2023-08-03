JJ Watt & Burnley, now Tom Brady at Birmingham! Seven-time Super Bowl winner & NFL icon becomes minority owner of Championship club

Tom Brady has become the latest superstar to buy into British football, with the NFL legend now a minority owner at Birmingham City.

GOAT forms part of St Andrew's project

Will fill advisory role in the West Midlands

Latest superstar in British football

WHAT HAPPENED? Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have generated plenty of headlines during their time as co-owners of Wrexham, while Michael B. Jordan forms part of the ownership group at Bournemouth. American football icon JJ Watt is involved at Burnley, alongside his former USWNT star wife Kealia, and seven-time Super Bowl winner Brady has got in on the act with Birmingham.

WHAT THEY SAID: Brady, who has entered into a partnership with Knighthead Capital Management LLC, has told the Blues’ official website: “Birmingham City is an iconic club with so much history and passion and to be part of the Blues is a real honour for me. BCFC is built on teamwork and determination and I’m excited to work alongside the board, management and players to make our Second City club second to none. I’ve been part of some amazing teams in my day, and I’m looking forward to applying my perspective to create that same success here in Birmingham.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Brady will become chairman of the advisory board at St Andrew’s, allowing him to work directly with members of the club’s leadership team. He will be asked to put his extensive leadership experience to good use in the West Midlands, with global marketing and the identification of new partnership opportunities forming part of his remit.

Article continues below

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Brady announced his retirement in NFL circles at the end of the 2022-23 season, which he spent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with the greatest quarterback of all-time – one that will forever be linked to the New England Patriots franchise – hanging up his boots for the last time at 46 years of age.