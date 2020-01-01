Jimenez making ‘dreams come true’ as transfer talk builds around Wolves’ 22-goal Mexican striker

The 28-year-old frontman is enjoying the most productive season of his career, with speculation now linking him with Arsenal and Manchester United

Raul Jimenez is making “dreams come true” with his efforts for , but is reluctant to be drawn into a debate regarding his future after sparking talk of interest from the likes of and .

The international striker is enjoying the most productive campaign of his career to date.

Jimenez has netted 22 times for Wolves this season, with those efforts helping to keep Nuno’s side in the hunt for a top-four finish while also progressing through to the last 16 of the .

The 28-year-old is proving to be a shrewd addition for the men from Molineux, with a calculated risk taken when luring him from Portuguese giants .

An initial loan agreement soon became a club-record £30 million ($38m) deal, with a prolific presence starring in the West Midlands.

Jimenez’s efforts are reported to have brought him onto the transfer radar of leading sides across Europe, particularly those seeking more firepower in the Premier League, but he remains fully focused on the present and ending 2019-20 as positively as possible.

"I am enjoying what I am doing," Jimenez told Sky Sports.

"On and off the pitch, I feel great. It is a very good time for me, for my life and for my team. Here I am, making my dreams come true."

Jimenez is seeing patience rewarded at Wolves, with the Mexican having struggled to find a spark across three years at Benfica.

A return to his homeland was mooted at one stage, along with a switch to , however, he was unwavering in his belief that he could become a fearsome frontman on a prominent European stage.

Jimenez said of a proposed move to Asia: "It was difficult because it was for a lot of millions.

"But I knew it was not the time to make that decision to - I can say it - almost end my career. It is not the same being in as being in Europe. I think that I made the right choice.

"I never quit. I always kept working and doing the things that I know with a smile on my face knowing that if my chance came I would be ready to take it. Now I am in a good moment."

He added on his ambition and a previous one-season stint in : "It was always a dream as a footballer to compete in the best leagues in the world and those leagues are here in Europe.

"You want to compete against the best players and that year [2014-15] at Atletico helped me a lot to become what I am now.

"It was difficult because it was the first time I was living alone but I think I adapted quickly to a new life. I learned that I had to be patient and I had work hard even if the opportunities were not there. I just had to keep working to find them."