'This is what makes Jesus Ferreira different' - USMNT striker told to maintain higher intensity by FC Dallas head coach Nico Estevez

WHAT HAPPENED? Ferreira scored his sixth MLS goal in 2023, and head coach Nico Estevez praised the USMNT forward's performance and his ability to hit a different gear physically, an ability that most players lack. However, Estevaz also talked about the necessity of Ferreira replicating his performances more consistently to advance his career.

WHAT THEY SAID: “This is what we should expect of him,” said Estevez to reporters. “We should ask him to do this type of performance because he has the capacity.”

“If he wants to raise his top level, he has to do an amazing performance physically. Like pressing, running, fighting. This is what makes him different. He has the ability to repeat actions at high speed. And this is what other players cannot do.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ferreira's winner has now placed Dallas in fourth in the Western Conference, five points behind the conference-leading Seattle Sounders, who have played one more match. He is trying to nail down a regular USMNT role before the 2026 World Cup, and if he continues to play well for his club, he could receive more international opportunities this summer.

WHAT NEXT? FC Dallas host the Vancouver Whitecaps on Wednesday night at Toyota Stadium.

