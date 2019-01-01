Jesse Were's brace steers Zesco United to a win over Kaizer Chiefs

Kenyan International Jesse Were hit a brace to steer Zesco United to a 3-1 win over South Africa side Kaizer Chiefs in the first leg of the Caf Confederation Cup pre-group stage encounter.

The Harambee Stars striker has been on a fine form, both in the Zambian Premier League as well as the continental front.

Lazarus Kambole opened the score sheet with a mid-first half strike before Were doubled Kambole’s effort from the spot, six minutes later.

The former Tusker FC striker then completed his brace as Zesco United jogged to a 2-1 lead immediately after the break.

Anthony Akumu also took part in the victory while defender David Owino missed the match.