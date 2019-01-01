Jesse Were replaces Michael Olunga in Harambee Stars squad to face Ghana

The team is set to hit camp on March 17 in Nairobi ahead of the Ghana match which has been slated for March 23 in Accra

Harambee Stars will miss the services of striker Michael Olunga when they take on in the 2019 Afcon qualifier.

The former striker was expected to lead the attacking department as the two nations fight for the top position in Group F, however, that will not be the case.

Olunga sustained a hamstring injury while turning out for Kashiwa Reysol against Albirex Niigata in the Japanese league, a match the former won courtesy of Olunga's strike.

Following that unfortunate incident, coach Sebastien Migne has called to the squad Zesco United striker Jesse Were for the clash against the Black Stars set for Accra.

leads Group F with seven points, three more than second-placed Ghana, while Ethiopia remains bottom of the group with a single point. Harambee Stars will take part in the Afcon competition to be held in from June 21 to July 19 this year.

Kenya provisional Squad: Goalkeepers: Patrick Matasi (St Georges, Ethiopia), Farouk Shikalo ( ) and John Oyemba ( ).

Defenders: Erick Ouma (Vasalund, ), Musa Mohammed (Nkana FC, Zambia), David Owino (Zesco, Zambia), Brian Mandela (Maritzburg, ), David Sesay (Crawley Town, ), Philemon Otieno (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Benard Ochieng ( , Kenya), Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia, Kenya).

Midfielders: Erick Johanna (IF Brommapojkarna, Sweden), Johanna Omollo (Cercle Brugge, ), Ismael Gonzales (UD Las Palmas B, ), Paul Were (Trikala, Greece), Victor Wanyama ( Hotspurs, England), Francis Kahata (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Christopher Tangen Mbamba (Oskarshamns, Sweden), Dennis Odhiambo ( , Kenya), Anthony Akumu (Zesco, Zambia).

Forwards: Jesse Were (Zesco United, Zambia), Duke Abuya (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Cliff Nyakeya ( , Kenya), Masud Juma (Al Nasr, Libya).

Reserve Players: Abdallah Hassan (Bandari FC, Kenya), Allan Wanga (Kakamega HomeBoyz, Kenya), Nicholas Kipkirui (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Roy Okal (Mathare United, Kenya), Cliffton Miheso (Club Olimpico Montijo, ).