Jesse Were replaces Michael Olunga in Harambee Stars squad to face Ghana
Harambee Stars will miss the services of striker Michael Olunga when they take on Ghana in the 2019 Afcon qualifier.
The former Gor Mahia striker was expected to lead the attacking department as the two nations fight for the top position in Group F, however, that will not be the case.
Olunga sustained a hamstring injury while turning out for Kashiwa Reysol against Albirex Niigata in the Japanese league, a match the former won courtesy of Olunga's strike.
Following that unfortunate incident, coach Sebastien Migne has called to the squad Zesco United striker Jesse Were for the clash against the Black Stars set for Accra.
Kenya leads Group F with seven points, three more than second-placed Ghana, while Ethiopia remains bottom of the group with a single point. Harambee Stars will take part in the Afcon competition to be held in Egypt from June 21 to July 19 this year.
Kenya provisional Squad: Goalkeepers: Patrick Matasi (St Georges, Ethiopia), Farouk Shikalo (Bandari) and John Oyemba (Kariobangi Sharks).
Defenders: Erick Ouma (Vasalund, Sweden), Musa Mohammed (Nkana FC, Zambia), David Owino (Zesco, Zambia), Brian Mandela (Maritzburg, South Africa), David Sesay (Crawley Town, England), Philemon Otieno (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Benard Ochieng (Vihiga United, Kenya), Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia, Kenya).
Midfielders: Erick Johanna (IF Brommapojkarna, Sweden), Johanna Omollo (Cercle Brugge, Belgium), Ismael Gonzales (UD Las Palmas B, Spain), Paul Were (Trikala, Greece), Victor Wanyama (Tottenham Hotspurs, England), Francis Kahata (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Christopher Tangen Mbamba (Oskarshamns, Sweden), Dennis Odhiambo (Sofapaka, Kenya), Anthony Akumu (Zesco, Zambia).
Forwards: Jesse Were (Zesco United, Zambia), Duke Abuya (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Cliff Nyakeya (Mathare United, Kenya), Masud Juma (Al Nasr, Libya).
Reserve Players: Abdallah Hassan (Bandari FC, Kenya), Allan Wanga (Kakamega HomeBoyz, Kenya), Nicholas Kipkirui (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Roy Okal (Mathare United, Kenya), Cliffton Miheso (Club Olimpico Montijo, Portugal).